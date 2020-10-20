Mistry family-led SP Group withdraws letters alleging misconduct about bid won by Tata Group for Parliament building work: Report

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has withdrawn letters alleging "serious misconduct" in the bid for the construction of the new Parliament building, which was awarded to Tata Projects.

SP Group wrote a letter to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), stating that it will not pursue the matter further, after the CPWD clarified there were no wrongdoings in the process, according to a PTI report.

"We appreciate that your good office has undertaken a detailed internal review and thoroughly discussed and evaluated all the issues and concerns," a source told the news agency quoting the letter.

The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project, and it is expected to be completed in 21 months.

According to the PTI report, SP Group further said, "We also appreciate your confirmation that the entire bidding process was carried out impartially in a very fair and transparent manner and that there exists no conflict of interest between TCE (Tata Consulting Engineers) and TPL (Tata Projects Ltd)".

"Our earlier communication of 10th and 17th September 2020 was just to understand the limited issue if at all there exists even a smallest probable conflict of interest in the bidding process which is resolved," the letter added.

TPL had on September 16 won the bid for construction of the new Parliament building, after quoting Rs 861.90 crore.

The Mistry family-led SP Group, which owns an 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons, had written letters to the CPWD alleging conflict of interest in the bidding process.

The SP Group had in September announced its plan to exit Tata Sons, stating the separation is "necessary".

