Mistrust between India, China can be overcome by engaging in all fields: Ex-Air Chief Marshal

The mistrust between India and China can be overcome by engaging in all fields - from trade and industries to cultural exchanges between the two nations, Air Chief Marshal (retd) Arup Raha said here Wednesday.

Stability in the world will depend on how the two countries handle relations with each other, Raha told newspersons here.

The former Air Force chief, however, said that while nurturing relations with any neighbour or other nation, maintaining our strategic autonomy is very important."

Regarding China's continued blocking of India's bid to designate Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, he said "They (China) are losing on their image around the world."

Thinktank CENERS-K held a day-long 'Calcutta Dialogue on Engaging People's Republic of China', where Chinese speakers, apart from distinguished Indian experts engaged in discussions on ways and means of building trust between the two countries, Raha, who is the president of the organisation, said.

"Through this symposium, we want to increase contact between the two countries," former Army Chief General (retd) Shankar Roy Chowdhury, patron of CENERS-K, said.

Indian Chamber of Commerce Director General Rajeev Singh said that connectivity in the east and north-east has improved significantly with new highways, railways and waterways, making it a gateway to a huge market in east and south-east Asia.

"Better connectivity will make India a hub for investment in trade and manufacturing and China is a very important country in this regard," he said.