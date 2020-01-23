Mistaken as CAA-NRC surveyors, two women attacked in Rajasthan, West Bengal

Two women in two different states who were mistaken by the public as surveyors for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were attacked on January 22, The Times of India has reported.

In Rajasthan's Kota, Nazeeran Bano, a surveyor was collecting data for the National Economics Census 2019-2020 in Brijdham area when she was attacked. The report states that Bano's phone was snatched and the data that she had collected as a part of the economic census on an app was deleted.

Bano was only let off after she was able to convince the crowd that she, too, was a Muslim like them.

She told reporters that the residents of the area had, initially, provided all the data. However, later on, some families called her back and asked her to delete it, saying that they don't want to share any data related to their families.

"I explained to them that the data collected was related to the economic census and had been uploaded on the portal, and that there was nothing wrong in it. But they were not convinced and started misbehaving with me," Bano said.

Similarly, in West Bengal's Birbhum area, 20-year-old Chumki Khatun, working for Google India and Tata Trusts' digital literacy initiative for rural women, was targeted by local villagers who suspected that she was collecting data for the NRC.

Khatun's home in Gourbazar village was also set ablaze, according to the report, and her family was forced to take refuge at a local police station.