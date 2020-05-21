App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

50% credit refund for those with pre-booked tickets

Domestic fliers can use the credit refund during fresh bookings and pay only the balance amount

Jagyaseni Biswas

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on May 21 announced a slew of measures that will be taken under Mission Udaan to resume domestic flight operations in the country.

In the days to come, flight fares will be regulated by the government and a fare band will be fixed for each route in a way it meets fliers’ requirement while making airline operations viable also. For instance, for all fresh ticket bookings, the Delhi-Mumbai route, which is the busiest route in the country, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 3,500 and the maximum at Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, those who had already booked tickets for either one-way flights or round trips but could not travel due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, credit refunds will be given, which can be adjusted against the current fare.

Also Read | Planning to take a flight? Read these important government guidelines

related news

Explaining how this would work, Air India chief Rajiv Bansal said, during the Vande Bharat mission, several passengers were already in the possession of international tickets. They were all given a credit of about 50 percent of the ticket price, and they had to pay only the balance amount.

First Published on May 21, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri #coronavirus #domestic flight tickets

