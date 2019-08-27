Mission Paani launch today: Nitin Gadkari, Amitabh Bachchan part of News18 initiative

India is facing one of its major and most serious water crises. According to a recent report by the government think-tank NITI Aayog, 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020.

To highlight the severity of the situation through Mission Paani -- a movement against India's water crisis, Harpic and News18 are hosting its launch event on August 27 from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm.

Anand Narasimhan, Deputy Executive Editor - Network18, will host the event. The discussion panel of the Harpic – News18 Mission Paani initiative will feature the following esteemed personalities:

> Amitabh Bachchan, Campaign Ambassador

> Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB

> Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Representatives from water.org, India would include:

> Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Minister, Jal Shakti

> Devendra Fadnavis, CM, Maharashtra

> Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Rally For Rivers

The Harpic – News18 Mission Paani launch event will serve as a window to India's ongoing and worsening water crisis through a series of discussions and interviews with the panellists.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted tweets in support of the initiative and said he had committed himself to the critical cause.

The NITI Aayog report warned that 40 per cent of India's population would have no access to drinking water by 2030. Three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in Chennai despite having better water resources and rains than any other metro cities, the report said.