App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Mission Paani launch today: Nitin Gadkari, Amitabh Bachchan part of News18 initiative

To highlight the severity of the situation through Mission Paani -- a movement against India's water crisis -- Harpic and News18 are hosting its launch event on August 27 from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm

News18 @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India is facing one of its major and most serious water crises. According to a recent report by the government think-tank NITI Aayog, 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020.

To highlight the severity of the situation through Mission Paani -- a movement against India's water crisis, Harpic and News18 are hosting its launch event on August 27 from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm.

Anand Narasimhan, Deputy Executive Editor - Network18, will host the event. The discussion panel of the Harpic – News18 Mission Paani initiative will feature the following esteemed personalities:

Close

> Amitabh Bachchan, Campaign Ambassador

related news

> Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB

> Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Representatives from water.org, India would include:

> Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Minister, Jal Shakti

> Devendra Fadnavis, CM, Maharashtra

> Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Rally For Rivers

The Harpic – News18 Mission Paani launch event will serve as a window to India's ongoing and worsening water crisis through a series of discussions and interviews with the panellists.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted tweets in support of the initiative and said he had committed himself to the critical cause.

The NITI Aayog report warned that 40 per cent of India's population would have no access to drinking water by 2030. Three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in Chennai despite having better water resources and rains than any other metro cities, the report said.

This initiative is important not only for big non-government and government organisations, society elite and experts, but also for the citizens of India.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mission paani #water

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.