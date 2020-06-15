Missing Indian High Commission officers arrested over hit-and-run charge in Islamabad: Pakistan media

Two junior officials of the Indian High Commission, who had gone missing on the morning of June 15, have been arrested over the charge of hit-and-run in Islamabad, which had left a person injured, the Pakistani media has reported.

There were also unverified reports of the two officials being abducted by ISI, Pakistan's intelligence agency.

The two junior staffers went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 am (IST), but did not reach their destination, government sources told news agency PTI.

The Indian embassy had taken up the matter with the Pakistan Foreign Office, and sent a preliminary report to New Delhi. The Acting Pakistani High Commissioner to India has also been summoned.

The incident comes two weeks after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage.

India had declared Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir as 'persona non grata' after they were found obtaining sensitive documents relating to movement of Indian Army troops from an Indian national, according to authorities.

Following their expulsion, Pakistani agencies had started harassing a number of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad including Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia.

Ahluwalia's car was aggressively tailed by Pakistani agencies on at least two occasions following which India lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Foreign Office.

After expulsion of the two Pakistani officials, it was expected that Pakistan would also resort to a tit-for-tat response, going by similar episodes in the past.

India's expulsion of the two Pakistani officials and subsequent harassment of Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad by Pakistani agencies came in the midst of frayed ties between the two countries over reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

With inputs from PTI