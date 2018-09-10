App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Missing HDFC Bank executive found dead, police suspect office rivalry

The promotions and increments of Sanghavi had allegedly envied some of his colleagues, which is suspected to be a reason of his killing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Five days after a senior HDFC Bank executive went missing, Mumbai Police on September 10 recovered his body from a hilly area near the Haji Malang shrine in Thane district.

The police also arrested a 20-year-old contract labourer, Raees alias Sarfaraz Shaikh, in connection with the murder.

Shaikh has claimed to have dumped Sanghavi’s body near the Kalyan highway on the instructions of the killers, a report by The Times of India suggests.

During investigation, the Shaikh gave the names of people who he claimed had stabbed Sanghavi in a parking lot inside Kamala Mill compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel area.

Based on this information, the police detained four people, including a woman whose identities have not been disclosed yet.

According to the report, Sanghavi joined the bank in 2007 as a senior manager.

In four years, he was promoted as assistant vice president. In 2015, he was promoted as deputy and was made the vice president in 2017, the report suggests.

The promotions and increments of Sanghavi had allegedly envied some of his colleagues, which is suspected to be a reason of his killing.

However, the police have not revealed details of his disappearance and death, the report adds.

According to a report by The Indian Express, police arrested Shaikh from CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Shaikh, who lives in Koperkhairaine, drives an app-based taxi.

According to police officials, Shaikh dumped the body near Haji Malang in Kalyan and abandoned the car in Koperkhairaine, around 60 km away from Lower Parel, where Sanghavi was reportedly stabbed.

 

 

 

 
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 11:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #HDFC Bank #India #mumbai

