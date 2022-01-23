Missing boy, feared abducted by China military, now 'found' by People's Liberation Army, will be returned

Miram Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Tapir Gao said. (Image: Twitter/@TapirGao)

A missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh who a politician had said was abducted by China's military has been found by the latter and will be returned, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.

The PLA said that they are following due procedure for the return of the youth, ANI reported citing an Indian official on January 23.



The boy, who has been identified as 17-year-old Miram Taron from Zido village in Arunachal Pradesh, went missing on January 18. A politician had alleged abduction by China's military. "Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh," Arunachal-East MP Tapir Gao tweeted on January 19.

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao had told PTI.

According to the politician, the incident took place near where the Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following this, the Indian army activated a hotline with the PLA on January 20, reported News18. Three days later, on January 23, the PLA responded saying that the boy will be returned in a week, it said.

Sources in the defence told ANI: “The army had immediately contacted the PLA through hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, had lost his way and could not be found. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol.”