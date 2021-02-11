Miss India 2020 | From rickshaw driver's daughter to runners up of Miss India, here's Manya Singh's story

(Left) Manya Singh- Miss India 2020 runners up.

The road to success is never easy.

But Manya Singh is a true testament to the above saying. She's now risen to fame as the runners up of the prestigious Miss India 2020 beauty pageant, which was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 10.

But not long before, Manya was the daughter of an ordinary rickshaw driver. Unlike her peers and fellow contestant in the pageant, her childhood has been of struggle where she had gone nights without food or proper sleep.

Sharing her story on Instagram, Manya writes, "I have spent many nights without food and sleep. I walked for many afternoons on foot. My blood, sweat, and tears became food for my soul and I dared to dream. Being the daughter of a rickshaw driver, I never had the opportunity to go to school because I had to start working in my teens."

As described in her post, at the age of 14 Manya had run away from her house to somehow complete her education. At the age of 16, she started working at a Pizza Hut store. Her task was to wash dishes at the restaurant. She appeared for her 10th boards while working at the pizza chain and even scored an 80% aggregate.

Last year, she won the regional round and was crowned Miss India Uttar Pradesh and this year was crowned with the runners up title.

Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. While Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, Manya was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 - runner-up.