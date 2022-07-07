Mismanagement led to DDA liabilities exceeding Rs 10,000 crore: Delhi Lt Governor

DDA owns one of the costliest and largest chunk of real estate in the world, but ”mismanagement” has led to its liabilities exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, according to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The Lt Governor, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), flagged this in a post on his official Twitter handle.

Saxena also invited suggestions from the people and expressed his resolve to ”make DDA viable”. ”While DDA are owners of one of costliest & largest chunk of real estate in the world, mismanagement has led to its liabilities exceeding Rs 10,000 Cr.

Let’s resolve to make DDA viable. Your suggestions & participation will make it happen. #ForABetterDelhi,” he tweeted.

In his tweet, he also shared a poster having details about the financial condition of the urban body. The poster bore the title ”Delhi Development Authority (DDA) – poor financial health." It further shared data related to the financial status of the DDA from 2019-20 to 2021-22, saying the total income is Rs 3,578.69 crore and total expenditure for the period, Rs 6,787.83 crore.

The total cash deficit is Rs 3,209.14 crore, the poster read. And, DDA’s loan liabilities in five years (2016-17 to 2021-22) stands at Rs 8,915 crore, it said.

The Lt Governor has invited suggestions on the email id — writetolgdelhi@gmail.com. DDA was created in 1957 under the provisions of the Delhi Development Act ”to promote and secure the development of Delhi”.

The DDA is responsible for planning, development and construction of housing projects, commercial lands, land management, land disposal, land pooling and land costing among others, according to its website.

DDA commenced its housing activities in 1967, it said. In the last several days, the Lt Governor has multiple times sought suggestions from the public on various issues, including air pollution and landfill sites.

Describing the landfill sites in Delhi as grave health hazards and a national shame, Saxena has reached out to the people and sought their ideas that could help efforts by authorities in getting rid of these unseemly mountains of garbage.

The national capital has three landfill sites Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla that have turned into huge garbage mountains. Unseemly Mountains of Garbage surround Delhi.

Stinking heaps over 50mtrs high in the Capital are not only grave health hazards but a National Shame! Your suggestions & participation will be of value in the efforts to rid Delhi of over 28 million MT of waste.# ForABetterDelhi, he had tweeted.

