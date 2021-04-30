‘Misleading’: Agra Police condemns viral video shot outside Upadhyay Hospital

Agra Police said people brought their own cylinders to hospitals for treatment of their relatives as Agra was experiencing brief oxygen shortage two days back (Representative Image)

Agra Police has, in a statement, clarified its position on a viral video taken outside Upadhyay Hospital in the city, which allegedly showed a man tearfully begging policemen not to take away an oxygen cylinder he procured for his mother to a VIP patient.

In a video statement on Twitter on April 28, Agra Police said the video was posted in a “deceptive manner” and condemned it.

“Viral video shot outside Upadhyay Hospital, which shows people troubled due to oxygen situation (shortage), (two) people seen carrying an empty cylinder and one man requesting help from police for oxygen cylinder. This is a byte in regards to the deceptive manner of posting this video,” the official police account tweeted along with a video statement explaining its side. (Translated from Hindi)

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

In the video statement, a spokesperson for the Agra Police states: “The video is shot outside Upadhyay Hospital which is in Sadarb circle. Two days back people brought their own cylinders to hospitals for treatment of their relatives as Agra was experiencing brief oxygen shortage. In the video, two men are seen carrying an empty oxygen cylinder and one man can be seen requesting present police personnel to help him acquire an oxygen cylinder for his relative admitted to Upadhyaya Hospital for COVID treatment. However, the video is being presented in a misleading manner on Twitter and Agra Police condemns this.” (Translated from Hindi)

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The clarification comes after intense social media backlash after it circulated on Twitter with the report that the policemen were allegedly taking away the oxygen cylinder bought by the man for his mother to another VIP patient.

The original video was posted by the Times of India’s Uttar Pradesh correspondent Deepak Lavania who reported that the incident had taken place on April 27.



(2/2) The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The man and his mother were not traceable. pic.twitter.com/61HyXyOz3S April 28, 2021

The Wire identified the PPE-clad man from the video as 22-year-old Anmol Goyal. Goyal told the publication his mother Usha Goyal, 53, passed away two hours after the cylinder was taken away on April 27.

In the video Goyal can be heard pleading for his mother’s life with policemen asking them not to confiscate an oxygen cylinder.

Goyal’s younger brother Ansh, 17, also told the publication that the cylinder was theirs and had been “acquired with great difficulty” after doctors told them the hospital did not have any oxygen left.

“The only thing that the doctor said would help her – an oxygen cylinder – was taken away from us,” Anmol said. In his tweet with the video, the TOI journalist had alleged that the cylinder was reportedly taken to “to supply it for a VIP.”