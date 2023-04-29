 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Miscreants torch government building in violence-hit Manipur's Churachandpur; night curfew from Saturday

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Night curfew has been imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday until further orders, according to an official notification.

The situation in violence-hit Churachandpur in Manipur remained grim, with unidentified miscreants setting afire a government building, even as night curfew was imposed in the district from Saturday, officials said.

A group of people torched the office building of the Range Forest Officer in Tuibong area around midnight, and several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.

Public property worth lakhs were reportedly destroyed and official documents burnt in the blaze, a police officer said. Night curfew has been imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday until further orders, according to an official notification.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspension of mobile internet services will also continue in the district, the officials said.