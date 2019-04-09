App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's appearance before NIA paves ways for thorough probe into J&K terror funding

Mirwaiz appeared before the NIA for the second consecutive day on April 9 for questioning in connection with a case related to funding of terror groups and separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Appearance of separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq before the NIA has paved the way for a thorough probe into charges of terror funding and conspiracy against the Hurriyat leader, officials said on April 9.

Mirwaiz appeared before the National Investigation Agency for the second consecutive day on April 9 for questioning in connection with a case related to funding of terror groups and separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Appearance of Mirwaiz before the NIA proves the government's determination to establish that Kashmiri separatist leaders will have to be held accountable to the law of the land. It has paved the way for thorough investigation into charges of terror funding and conspiracy against the Hurriyat leader," a home ministry official said.

The questioning of Mirwaiz by the NIA has been considered a significant development as he had been trying to evade the questioning by the probe agency by resorting to various stratagems.

related news

These include by not responding initially to the NIA summons at all, and later saying he was ready to be examined by NIA in Srinagar.

"However, eventually he had to follow the summons and travel to New Delhi to answer questions from the NIA. This is in line with the government's firm stance that separatist leaders cannot claim immunity and that they will be held accountable for laws of the land," the official said.

The NIA had conducted raids in February 2019 on allegations of terror funding and money laundering on the premises of Mirwaiz and other Hurriyat leaders like Yasin Malik and son of SAS Geelani, Naseem Geelani.

They are part of Joint Resistance Leadership who frequently organise protests, stone pelting and shutdowns in the valley, disrupting normal life, impacting students and daily wage earners, businesses and tourism.

The investigation against Naseem Geelani and others is proceeding as per law.

Recently, legal hurdles had been cleared for resumption of trial in Jammu against Yasin Malik in the case of terrorist attack by JKLF militants in 1990 on IAF personnel which led to the death of four persons.

"Yasin Malik had exploited the provisions in law to inordinately delay the trial. But relentless efforts by the home ministry have finally resulted in Malik's arrest and transfer to Jammu jail. His plea for transfer of trial from Jammu to Srinagar has also been quashed," another official said.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #India #JK #Mirwaiz Umar Farooq #NIA

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: MS Dhoni wins toss, ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Ka ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

NTSE TN 2018 Stage 1 Results: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Govt Examinati ...

Imagine What Would Have Happened Had Mamaji’s House Been Raided: Dig ...

Assam Chief Secretary Owns Up in SC, Says State's Record in Deporting ...

IPL 2019: Replacing Yuvraj Comes With Huge Responsibility: Kishan

Can 'Stolen' Documents in Rafale Case be Used as Evidence? Supreme Cou ...

Scoring Third Consecutive Hit After Wonder Woman & Aquaman, DC Plans S ...

Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outr ...

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Out of Hospital After Bicycle Accident: ...

IMF Chief Economist Describes Current Economic Atmosphere as 'a Delica ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.