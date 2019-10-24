Miraj Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Miraj Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Miraj is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 61.24% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.78% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khade Suresh(Bhau) Dagadu won this seat by a margin of 64067 votes, which was 34.52% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 185567 votes.