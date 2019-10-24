Mira Bhayandar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mira Bhayandar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mira Bhayandar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Mira Bhayandar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Mira Bhayandar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 52.68% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 44.95% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Narendra Mehta won this seat by a margin of 32292 votes, which was 16.8% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 192265 votes.Gilbert John Mendoca won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10604 votes. NCP polled 147591 votes, 42.02% of the total votes polled.
