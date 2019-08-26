Minority Affairs ministry to visit J&K, Ladakh this week: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

A high-level team of the Ministry of Minority Affairs is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the coming week, to identify areas to implement centrally-sponsored development projects, after provisions of Article 370 were abrogated.

The team will be led by the secretary of the ministry, Shailesh.

“A high-level team of the Ministry, including secretary, will visit Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The team will be in Srinagar on August 27-28. From there, the team will also visit Kargil, Leh and Jammu. It will explore areas where development has not reached,” Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told news agency ANI.

“Development possibilities like schools, colleges, hospitals, jobs, etc. will be reviewed,” Naqvi added.

He said that earlier, the ministry headed by him, had given large-scale scholarships but they never reached the people. “Maybe, the previous system was not interested in them,” Naqvi added.

The union minister also said that besides the ministry headed by him, other ministries will also ensure development in the recently-informed ministries and “fill the gap of development”.

He said that the “precautions” taken in Jammu and Kashmir are targeted at a “handful of separatists” who can mislead the people. “It is the job of a responsible government to not allow any misinformation campaign to be run,” he explained.

The Minority Affairs Minister ruled out reconsideration on abrogation of Article 370 provisions, saying there was no going back.

“It is (Narendra) Modi’s government. Everybody knows that in this government, a decision is made after a lot of thinking, but there is no question of a rethink after a decision has been made,” he said.

Asked if people of the Kashmir Valley were supportive of the Central government's move, Naqvi claimed that they were “absolutely supportive“.