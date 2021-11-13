MARKET NEWS

English
Minor fire breaks out in Taj Express, all passengers safe

An official spokesperson said the fire broke out due to a brake jam

PTI
November 13, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Shutterstock)

A minor fire broke out in an AC coach of New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Express in the morning on November 13, the Northern Railways said.

Smoke was detected around 7.40 am following which the train was stopped at Asaoti station in Haryana between Nizamuddin and Palwal section for technical review.

An official spokesperson said the fire broke out due to a brake jam.

"The fire was extinguished, all passengers are safe. It was a minor fire. More smoke than fire actually," said Deepak Kumar, CPRO of Northern Railways.
PTI
first published: Nov 13, 2021 02:42 pm

