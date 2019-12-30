Minor fire at SPG reception area at 9 LKM; PM's office, residence not affected: PMO

The fire has been brought under control, the PMO said
A minor fire broke out at the SPG reception area at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence or office was not affected by it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The fire has been brought under control, the PMO added.
"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," the PMO tweeted.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 08:33 pm