Minor fire at pub near Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai

A minor fire broke out at a pub near the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai Friday morning, a civic official said.
The incident took place at Tamasha pub located on the ground floor of a building near the Kamala Mills compound around 11.30 am, a senior official of the Disaster Management Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The blaze, which was triggered by short-circuit, was extinguished within minutes, the official said. "The fire was doused even before the fire brigade team arrived," he said.