Minor fire at Congress' headquarters in Lutyen's Delhi

File image of Congress party office in Delhi (Reuters photo)

A minor fire broke out at the office of All India Congress Committee on Akbar Road here in Lutyen's Delhi on Wednesday due to short circuit in an AC unit, officials said.

A call was received around 7.30 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said.

Sources, however, said that the fire was minor and the AICC staff doused it using fire extinguishers from the party office. Officials said the fire was caused by a electric fault in the compressor of an air-conditioner.





