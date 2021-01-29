Minor blast near Israel embassy in Delhi; no casualties

A minor explosion was reported near the Embassy of Israel in Delhi on January 29. The Delhi Police confirmed the low-intensity blast close to Jindal House, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

A statement issued by the police noted that a "very low intensity improvised device went off at 5:05 pm near Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House".

No injury to any person nor any damage to property was witnessed, the police said, while adding that only windscreens of three vehicles parked nearby were damaged.

"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the police said.

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road was cordoned off after the explosion was reported. The police has imposed barricades to check the movement of vehicles on the road.

The area where the blast was reported, outside the Israeli embassy, is located around two kilometres away from Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was being held. The ceremonial event was being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders.