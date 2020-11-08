172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ministry-of-shipping-to-be-renamed-as-ministry-of-ports-shipping-and-waterways-pm-narendra-modi-6088011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ministry of Shipping to be renamed as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district, which will reduce the nearly 370 km road distance between the two places to 90 km by sea route.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district, which will reduce the nearly 370 km road distance between the two places to 90 km by sea route.

"Work is being done so that the country's sea area emerges as an important part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. To boost the government's effort, one more big step is being taken."

Close

"Now, the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," Modi said.

"It (the ministry) is being expanded. In developed economies, in most places, the shipping ministry also takes care of ports and waterways. In India, the shipping ministry does a lot of work related to port and waterways. Clarity in name will also bring about clarity in work," he said.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ministry of Shipping #Narendra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.