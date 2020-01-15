Ministry of Highways temporarily relaxes FASTag Rules for 65 NHAI toll plazas

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has temporarily allowed 25 percent of all fee lanes at 65 NHAI toll plazas to operate as hybrid, that is, cash plus FASTag lanes for 30 days starting from January 15.

“The move comes in the wake of NHAI raising concerns regarding high cash transactions on its 65 identified fee plazas. NHAI has pointed out that most of the fee plazas are functioning with one hybrid lane on each side and while efforts are being made to bring more fee plazas within the ambit, the said identified fee plazas were facing heavy traffic rush on the hybrid lanes,” read a note by the Ministry.

The Ministry stated that this temporary measure would be adopted for 30 days only for such 65 fee plazas to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens.

The Ministry has also asked NHAI to ensure that the least possible number of the declared FASTag lane of Fee Plaza be converted into the hybrid lanes temporarily. It also asked that at least 75 percent lanes of these 65 fee plaza remain declared and operational as ‘FASTag lane of Fee Plaza’ in order to incentivize the vehicles carrying FASTag.