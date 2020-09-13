Ministry of Culture plans web series on Independence struggle, virtual tours of important monuments

The culture ministry is planning to introduce a number of digital initiatives, including a web series on India's Independence struggle and a virtual tour of important monuments, officials told Hindustan Times.

The ministry, Union Minister for Culture Prahlad Patel told the newspaper, is also trying to ensure that all the information can be made available online and are launching initiatives to that end.

For the web series, the ministry reached out to the National Film Development Corporation of India (NDFC) about three weeks ago to understand a 'framework' within which the series can be done. According to the report, the series may consist of 20 episodes and may air on platforms such as SonyLIV, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

"The NDFC has to tell us the framework within which the web series can be done, what kind of budget is needed, how many directors, etc," an official said.

A second official told the newspaper that the series is likely to go on air before August 15 next year.

In addition to that, the ministry is also planning to do virtual tours of important monuments in India. This will require 360-degree videography of the monuments to be uploaded online.

An official said that the ministry is assessing the cost of this initiative. "But it will be a major change as more people who are unable to travel will be able to learn about monuments that are far away while experiencing the feel of being in them," the official said.

According to the report, the Centre has also begun culture mapping of districts. This will ensure a detailed knowledge of the different dance forms, paintings, food and festivals of the districts.

"It will capture the tangible and the intangible heritage of any given place and help create a complete documentation of India’s heritage," the second official said.

This information would then be uploaded on a Wikipedia-like website, called 'e-heritagepedia'.

"From the Paranthewali Gali, to the food habits of Hampi, it will have all the information," the first official said.

In similar vein, the government is also creating an 'e-artistpedia' where information regarding all Indian artists will be made available. It will also serve as an online marketplace where indigenous arts and goods can be purchased.