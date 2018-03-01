App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 28, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Minister who doubts Darwin's theory to be chief guest at Science Day event

Junior HRD minister Satyapal Singh had last month said Darwin's evolution theory should be excluded from school and college curriculums.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Satyapal Singh, who made controversial remarks about Darwin's theory of evolution, will be the chief guest at the National Science Day event in New Delhi. The event is organised by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and the Indian Academy of Sciences (IAS).

His remarks on the theory of evolution had raised concerns in the science community that the minister was trying to polarize science among communal science, reports The Hindu.

The junior HRD minister had last month said Charles Darwin's theory should be scrapped from school and college curriculum.

"Darwin’s theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. No one has seen an ape turn into a man. Since man was seen on Earth he has always been a man," the Minister said at a conference last month.

The decision to make Singh the chief guest had nothing to do with his comments on evolution, INSA president told The Hindu.

Science Day is marked to celebrate the effect of the Raman effect by physicist and Nobel Laureate CV Raman.

