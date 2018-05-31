Mining resumption delay bad for Goa economy: Cong to PM

The Congress today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing apprehension that a delay in resumption of mining activity in Goa would prove detrimental to the state economy.

The mining operations in the coastal state came to a halt since March 16 this year following a ban by the Supreme Court.

In a petition sent to the prime minister, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) said "the state economy would be in real shambles if mining is not resumed in Goa immediately after monsoon".

Speaking to reporters, GPCC president Girish Chodankar alleged that the BJP government in Goa has failed to initiate any measures to resume mining operations.

The Supreme Court in its order passed in February this year, had quashed second renewals of 88 mining leases while directing them to stop operations after March 15.

As per the government estimates around two lakh people in the state are dependent on this industry.

"Mining companies have already started retrenching their staff and hundreds of mining dependents are agitating all over Goa. The BJP-led government is a complete failure which is running without a chief minister for the last 100 days," Chodankar said.

The state government had earlier this month decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order.

In a related development, state Director General for Mines Safety as well as the Goa State Pollution Control Board today inspected all the 88 mines for monsoon preparedness, Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association Secretary Glenn Kalvampara said.