App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minimum temperature drops in Delhi; rains, winds improve air quality

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, four notches less than that recorded on January 8 (12.5 degrees Celsius).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped on January 9 and is expected to dip further over the weekend due to icy winds coming in from the hills, weather experts said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, four notches less than that recorded on January 8 (12.5 degrees Celsius).

The maximum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, it said.

Close

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India in the next 48 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

related news

Winds gusting up to 18 kilometres per hour and rains improved the air quality (AQI 203) and dispersed fog in the morning.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 10.8 mm rainfall overnight, the Palam weather station 10 mm and Lodhi Road 10.9 mm, the IMD said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology) at private forecaster Skymet Weather, said the temperatures dropped 4 to 6 degrees Celsius across the northern plains.

The mercury will drop to 5 degrees Celsius over the weekend due to icy winds coming from the north, he said.

Another spell of rains is expected in Delhi-NCR around January 13-14 due to a fresh western disturbance, Palawat said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #Delhi #India #India Meteorological Department

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.