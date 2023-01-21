English
    Minimum temperature dips in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaipur divisions

    PTI
    January 21, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

    Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jaipur divisions witnessed a decline in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said.

    Karauli was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 3.9 degrees.

    The minimum temperature in Sirohi was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Churu at 4.6 degrees, Sikar at 5 degrees, Fatehpur at 5.7 degrees and Dholpur at 6.1 degrees.

    The minimum and maximum temperatures in Jaipur were recorded at 8.3 degrees and 21.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    Most other places in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees.
    PTI
    first published: Jan 21, 2023 11:36 am