    Minimum temperature 7.3°C in Delhi, AQI very poor

    The air quality index remained in the very-poor category with the AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

    PTI
    November 29, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    Representative image

    The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches below normal on Tuesday at 7.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said, forecasting partly-cloudy sky later in the day.

    The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

    The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Met said.

    It forecasted partly cloudy sky later in the day. The maximum temperatures is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.
