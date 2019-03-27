App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minimum income scheme can be a game changer in removing poverty: Experts

Welcoming the proposal to increase living standards at the bottom of the income scale, Chancel said, if voted to power, the Congress can impose a 2 per cent annual wealth tax on the top 0.1 per cent super-rich (owning more than Rs 2.5 crore) to fund the scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi's electoral promise of a minimum income guarantee scheme is not a silver bullet, but if implemented, it can be a game changer in eliminating poverty in India, co-director of the World Inequality Lab at the Paris School of Economics Lucas Chancel said on Wednesday.

Welcoming the proposal to increase living standards at the bottom of the income scale, he said, if voted to power, the Congress can impose a 2 per cent annual wealth tax on the top 0.1 per cent super-rich (owning more than Rs 2.5 crore) to fund the scheme.

"Given the extreme rise of inequality in India over the past 3 decades, it is welcome that a party comes up with proposals to increase living standards at the bottom of the income scale. "... minimum income guarantee is not a silver bullet, but can be a game changer," the eminent economist told PTI.

Asked to comment on the fiscal implication of proposed income guarantee scheme on India's GDP, Chancel said that given the poor quality of Indian inequality data, the estimation of the cost of such a measure is not straightforward.

related news

"For a Rs 72,000 minimum income guarantee, we arrive at estimates of the same order of magnitude than those provided by Congress - in fact a bit lower, that is the cost of the measure would be 1.3 per cent of GDP under our estimation. A Rs 100,000 minimum income guarantee would cost about 2.6 per cent of GDP," he said.

On Monday, Gandhi had announced in New Delhi that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha polls, asserting that it would be the final assault on poverty.

Gandhi had said 20 per cent or five crore families belonging to the poorest category with monthly income less than Rs 12,000 would come under the scheme.

Gandhi had also said his party had consulted "big economists" including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan before it came up with the idea of minimum guaranteed income to the poorest 20 per cent households in the country.

On funding of the proposed pre-poll scheme, Chancel said that the progressive taxes are proven tools to tackle extreme inequality at the top of the income scale, while providing funding for redistribution.

"From an international perspective, India is an under-taxed country and there is a lot that can be done to increase existing income tax compliance as well as to introduce new taxes on the wealthiest (i.e. taxes that would have absolutely no impact on the vast majority of the population).

"A 2 per cent annual wealth tax on the top 0.1 per cent (owning more than Rs 2.5 crore) would generate about 1.1 per cent of GDP in revenues for instance, most of the population (that is 99.9 per cent of the population) would not be concerned by this tax at all," Chancel who is also a senior research fellow at the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations said.

Observing that the top 1 per cent income share rose from just 6 per cent in 1980 to 21 per cent today, turning India into one of the most unequal countries in the world, he said "unequal growth means that the bottom groups do not get as much as they could and that poverty is not reduced as fast as it could. "

Chancel, however, stressed that a minimum income cannot be done at the expense of other social expenditures.

"Public expenditure on health and education which have been falling if we compare the previous government with this one. A minimum income guarantee cannot come at the expense of these, but must be increased if India wants to catch up with other emerging and rich countries," he noted.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Abhijit Banerjee said that the Congress party's minimum guarantee income scheme will cost up to 1 per cent of GDP, which is right now outside the scope of the budget. "But our budget is out of whack even without it. The main message is that we need major tax reform. We are under-taxed given our ambitions as a nation," Banerjee said.

Eminent French Economist Guy Sorman said that an income guarantee in cash is unanimously considered by economists as the most efficient way to alleviate poverty.

Sorman, however, noted that the allocation must be compatible with the global national budget.

Former vice chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya, however, noted that the bigger problem is that this scheme derives from what he has called 'kamadhenu economics'. "It (scheme) assumes that the economy will keep giving whatever amount of government revenue it is asked for. Unfortunately, the economy is not kamadhenu.

"The programme requires Rs 3.6 lakh crore per year, which is 13 per cent of the total budgeted central government expenditure in 2019-20. Which expenditure will the Congress cut to free up this gigantic amount? We simply do not have those details," Panagariya pointed out.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Economy #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #minimum income guarantee scheme #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Michelle Obama's Memoir 'Becoming' Sells 10 Million Copies

China Reacts Guardedly to India's ASAT Missile Test, Hopes Nations Wil ...

Giriraj Singh Fails to Change BJP Decision With Tantrums, to Contest F ...

Pro-dialogue ULFA to Boycott Lok Sabha Polls, Asks People to ‘Think ...

Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles Making Video of Daughter Shweta Bach ...

Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights: Air India to It ...

Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme Will Not Replace Existing Subsidies, S ...

You Can be Iron Man in This Upcoming Virtual Reality Game: Watch Video

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Printing Business Sees Surge as Poll Fever G ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi denied Lok Sabha tickets as BJP igno ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.