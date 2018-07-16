App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Milk supply to Mumbai, Pune to be suspended: Raju Shetti

"Farmers sell milk to dairies at Rs 17 per litre. After processing it, the dairies package it in pouches and sell it at a minimum rate of Rs 42 per litre. The difference in earnings has not been passed on to the farmer," Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai and Pune could face a shortage of milk starting today as farmers' organisations have decided to suspend supply to the two cities demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre in its procurement price.

"Farmers sell milk to dairies at Rs 17 per litre. After processing it, the dairies package it in pouches and sell it at a minimum rate of Rs 42 per litre. The difference in earnings has not been passed on to the farmer," Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti said.

"Milk supply to Pune and Mumbai is going to be suspended from midnight. We have to press for our demands because the state government is not taking any concrete decision to increase farmers income," Shetti, chief of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, said.

He said that procurement prices of milk should be immediately hiked by Rs 5.

Ajit Nawale of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha said that the agitation would intensify further if the state government failed to procure milk at higher prices or did not give special subsidy to milk farmers.

The Ahmednagar police, meanwhile, has issued a notice to Nawale asking him not to enter the district in order to avoid law and order problems.

As many as 55 lakh milk pouches are sold in Mumbai every day with Gujarat-based Amul having the highest market share of 30 per cent followed by Kolhapur-based Gokul, said Dairy department officials.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 08:03 am

