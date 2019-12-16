Milk prices raised by Rs 2 per litre for the second time this year

Controversial comments, rebukes, and discussions accompanied the steep increase in onion prices this year, alongside hopes that this astounding rise in price would be restricted to only that crop.

However, recent reports suggest that there is a new entrant in the race to pinch the pockets of the consumers harder. Milk prices are on the rise and as of December 14, both the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) and the National Dairy Development Board (Mother Dairy) had raised the maximum retail price of their milk by Rs 2 per litre.

Though the rise in milk MRP during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s tenure starting mid-2014 has been rather less, the double revision recorded this year has left consumers worried.

Notably, this is the second time milk prices were revised by the two dairy oligarchs in the country this year, at a time when India witnessed the food inflation rate reach 10.01%. In fact, the rise in milk price could well be a result of this phenomenon, given that both milk cooperatives and dairies have recorded lower collection this year as compared to last fiscal’s figures.

According to an Indian Express report, in a first, the GCMMF unions have clocked in a 5-6% drop in milk procurement, although they paid at least Rs 100 more for every kg of fat purchased from their 30 lakh producers.

The price of skimmed milk powder has also increased from about Rs 150 per kg to Rs 300 per kg over the past year.

The sudden and rapid decline in supply could be attributed to multiple factors, both man-made (structural changes) and natural (weather-related).

Stressing on the structural reasons that may have contributed to the price surge, RS Sodhi, the managing director of GCMMF, said that a continuous three-year period of low milk price may have pushed farmers to cut down on their herd size and also reduce spending on animal nutrition.