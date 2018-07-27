Militants open fire inside bank after bid to loot fails; 3 injured

"Terrorists in the afternoon barged in a branch of J&K Bank in Mohanpora of Kulgam district. Terrorists opened fire, in which some people got injured. However, no cash could be looted," a police spokesperson said.
Three people were injured as militants opened fire inside a bank branch in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district today after their bid to rob the bank was foiled by an alert sentry. Two civilians and a bank guard sustained injuries in the attack in Mohanpura area of the district, a police spokesperson said.
"Terrorists in the afternoon barged in a branch of J&K Bank in Mohanpora of Kulgam district. Terrorists opened fire, in which some people got injured. However, no cash could be looted," a police spokesperson said.
However, in another press release, the spokesman said the people present at the branch foiled the militants' bid to loot the bank.