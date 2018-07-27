App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Militants open fire inside bank after bid to loot fails; 3 injured

"Terrorists in the afternoon barged in a branch of J&K Bank in Mohanpora of Kulgam district. Terrorists opened fire, in which some people got injured. However, no cash could be looted," a police spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three people were injured as militants opened fire inside a bank branch in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district today after their bid to rob the bank was foiled by an alert sentry. Two civilians and a bank guard sustained injuries in the attack in Mohanpura area of the district, a police spokesperson said.

"Terrorists in the afternoon barged in a branch of J&K Bank in Mohanpora of Kulgam district. Terrorists opened fire, in which some people got injured. However, no cash could be looted," a police spokesperson said.

However, in another press release, the spokesman said the people present at the branch foiled the militants' bid to loot the bank.

"People resisted the attempt of the terrorists and forced them to flee from the spot. Infuriated by this, terrorists fired resulting in injuries to two civilians and a bank guard," he added.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 07:19 pm

