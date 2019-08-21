App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Militant, SPO killed in encounter in Baramulla

In the exchange of fire two policemen sustained injuries identified a SPO Bilal Ahmad and SI Amardeep Parihar, the spokesman said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A militant and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were killed while a Sub-inspector was injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on August 21, a police spokesman said.

On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Ganie-Hamam area , he said.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter, he added.

In the exchange of fire two policemen sustained injuries identified a SPO Bilal Ahmad and SI Amardeep Parihar, the spokesman said.

SPO Ahmad succumbed to injuries while SI Parihar has been admitted to the Army hospital, he said.

"We pay our rich tributes to martyr Bilal who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty," the spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter, he said adding the identity and affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter, he said.

The spokesman said that citizens are requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all explosive materials, if any, he added.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Baramulla #India

