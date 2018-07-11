App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Militant recruitment in J&K almost doubles in June after end of Ramzan ceasefire

Data collated by the Jammu and Kashmir Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) shows that as many as 27 youth from the Valley joined militant outfits in June

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The recruitment of local youth by militants has seen a spike in Jammu and Kashmir following the end of a ceasefire during Ramzan.

Data collated by the Jammu and Kashmir Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) shows that as many as 27 youth from the Valley joined militant outfits in June.

Most of the new recruitment was done after Eid, which fell on June 16. The spike in Kashmiri youth enlisting with banned militant organizations coincides with the cessation of the ceasefire on Eid, following which the security forces resumed operations against militants.

The number of local youth picking up arms should be seen in concordance with political developments in the state and also the weather conditions, which aid cross-border infiltration. Recruitment by militant groups touched an all-time high of 28 in April, before dropping to 14 in May.

The alliance between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) collapsed on June 19, days after the central government's decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state.

A breakdown in relations between the two alliance partners could portend a bad year for law enforcement agencies seeking to curb radicalisation and recruitment of Kashmiri youth.

For the six months ended June, the number of local recruits joining the ranks of militant organizations stood at 82, compared to 128 last year and 84 in 2016. The figure for this year is already higher than the number of recruits in 2014.

MAC data shows that of the of the 82 militants who have taken up arms this year, 18 joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while 38 and 19 youths joined the Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad, respectively.

There was a spurt in recruitment in April on the back of an Army operation on April 1 in which 13 militants were killed. Government officials believe that public funerals for the slain militants led to a fresh wave of recruitment.

Shopian and Pulwama districts witnessed the most radicalisation, with 21 and 20 local youths, respectively, joining militant ranks in 2018.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:13 pm

tags #Jammu and Kashmir #JK

