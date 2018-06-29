App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter

Army official said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An unidentified militant was today killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. An army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

He said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

