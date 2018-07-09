App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara: Police

The encounter in a forest area of Handwara, in north Kashmir's Kupwara, broke out late last night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific information about the presence of militants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An unidentified militant was killed early this morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. One militant has been killed in the encounter so far, a police official said.

The operation is underway, the official said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:38 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

