you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Ganderbal

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Trumkhal area, in the upper reaches of Ganderbal this morning, an Army official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 28, the Army said.

He said one militant was killed in the gunbattle.

A weapon was recovered from the scene of the encounter.

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #India

