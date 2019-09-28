Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Ganderbal

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Trumkhal area, in the upper reaches of Ganderbal this morning, an Army official said.
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 28, the Army said.
He said one militant was killed in the gunbattle.
First Published on Sep 28, 2019 02:16 pm