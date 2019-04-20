App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Baramulla district

The operation was over but the militant was yet to be identified, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on April 20.

The encounter took place at Watergam town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Some weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the site of the operation, the official said.

The operation was over but the militant was yet to be identified, he said, adding that further details were awaited.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 10:23 am

tags #India

