Militant dies by his comrade's grenade in their bid to escape from captivity

A bid to free a militant captive in police custody ended on a tragic note when he was killed by the same grenade his accomplice threw to distract the police. A constable was also injured in the attack.

Mushtaq Chopan, a Hizbul Mujahideen militant locked up in a police station in Tral in Kashmir was trying to escape wearing a burkha on Monday at noon. Just before he could reach the main gate, his fellow militant there to assist him launched a grenade inside which landed just beside him.

The grenade detonated which put an end to Chopan’s life immediately. A police constable, identified as Mehraj Din got injured in the attack, India Today reported.



A terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan died in grenade explosion when challenged by sentry while trying to escape from Police Station Tral .

— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) February 26, 2018

The police said that the grenade attack was a conspiracy to help Chopan flee. The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid said on Twitter, “A terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan died in grenade explosion when challenged by sentry while trying to escape from Police Station Tral.”

The constable is receiving treatment in the local hospital and the body of the militant has been sent for an autopsy.