Militant dies by his comrade's grenade in their bid to escape from captivity

The police said that the grenade attack was a conspiracy to help Chopan flee
A bid to free a militant captive in police custody ended on a tragic note when he was killed by the same grenade his accomplice threw to distract the police. A constable was also injured in the attack.
Mushtaq Chopan, a Hizbul Mujahideen militant locked up in a police station in Tral in Kashmir was trying to escape wearing a burkha on Monday at noon. Just before he could reach the main gate, his fellow militant there to assist him launched a grenade inside which landed just beside him.
The grenade detonated which put an end to Chopan’s life immediately. A police constable, identified as Mehraj Din got injured in the attack, India Today reported.
A terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan died in grenade explosion when challenged by sentry while trying to escape from Police Station Tral .
