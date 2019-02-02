Mild tremors hit North India

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on February2, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS, an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, initially said the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan, but later revised it to the Hindukush region in Afghanistan. It occurred at 5:34 PM.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property, they said.