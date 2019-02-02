App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mild tremors hit North India

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), there were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on February2, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS, an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, initially said the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan, but later revised it to the Hindukush region in Afghanistan. It occurred at 5:34 PM.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property, they said.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 08:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.