App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mild earthquake in Haryana's Sonepat, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

According to the India Metrological Department, the earthquake hit Sonepat, which is around 40 KM from the national capital, at 3.37 PM.

Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR and some other parts other parts of north India after an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana's Sonepat district and its adjoining areas.

According to the India Metrological Department, the earthquake hit Sonepat, which is around 40 KM from the national capital, at 3.37 PM.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, officials said.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were felt in Sonepat and several adjoining districts of Haryana, besides the National Capital Region and New Delhi.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 05:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.