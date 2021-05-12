Milagrow Humantech CEO Rajeev Karwal dies of COVID-19

Rajeev Karwal, Founder, Milagrow Robots

Rajeev Karwal, the CEO and founder of Milagrow Humantech, passed away on May 12 after battling COVID-19 for almost a week.



He had been the foundation of sorts for @IMTAlum and one of the most senior alumnus of the college. We had the opportunity to listen to his inspiring words during our orientation at IMT in 2005. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/M54OxhEXf4 May 12, 2021

His loss was mourned by the IMT Ghaziabad alumnus.

Rajeev Karwal's career spanned almost three decades. During this time, he has been part of the top management at leading electronics brands such as LG, Philips, Onida, Electrolux, and Reliance Digital.

He founded Milagrow in 2007 as a management consultancy firm. Rajeev Karwal's company eventually became one of the leading players in robotics in the country after it forayed into making robots for industrial and residential use.

Milagrow's humanoid ELF has helped doctors at AIIMS in their fight against COVID-19.

