MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Milagrow Humantech CEO Rajeev Karwal dies of COVID-19

Rajeev Karwal's career spanned almost three decades. During this time, he has been part of the top management at leading electronics brands such as LG, Philips, Onida, Electrolux, and Reliance Digital.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
Rajeev Karwal, Founder, Milagrow Robots

Rajeev Karwal, Founder, Milagrow Robots


Rajeev Karwal, the CEO and founder of Milagrow Humantech, passed away on May 12 after battling COVID-19 for almost a week.

His loss was mourned by the IMT Ghaziabad alumnus.

Rajeev Karwal's career spanned almost three decades. During this time, he has been part of the top management at leading electronics brands such as LG, Philips, Onida, Electrolux, and Reliance Digital.

He founded Milagrow in 2007 as a management consultancy firm. Rajeev Karwal's company eventually became one of the leading players in robotics in the country after it forayed into making robots for industrial and residential use.


Milagrow's humanoid ELF has helped doctors at AIIMS in their fight against COVID-19.

Over a year ago, he nearly quit. Now, thanks to COVID-19, entrepreneur Rajeev Karwal has got a fresh breath of life

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Milagrow #Rajeev Karwal
first published: May 12, 2021 05:48 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.