you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mike Pompeo meets industrialists including Ratan Tata, Uday Kotak, Anand Mahindra

"The US is India's best trading partner and top market for exports. There is enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and stimulate the jobs in both countries," he tweeted after the meetings in the national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met captains of Indian industry, including Uday Kotak, Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra. Pompeo said he shared thoughts on US-India relations with the business leaders.

Kotak, who heads the industry lobby CII, said he was honoured to meet Secretary Pompeo.

"Look forward to strengthening the India-US relationship, particularly in technology and financial services," the billionaire banker tweeted.

Mahindra said it was a "great pleasure" to meet Pompeo.

"There was a phrase you (Pompeo) used which we can hang our hats on: 'Our (India-U.S) relationship is based on Values'," the head of the USD 20 billion group tweeted.

The Indian industry leaders' meetings with the US Secretary of State came in the wake of frosty trade ties between the US and China.

It can be noted that the Trump administration is also apparently unhappy with low-cost Indian IT workers going to the US for work and has put restrictions on the number of work visas which can be availed.

Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi Tuesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday and discussed strategic issues.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 08:55 am

tags #Business #Companies

