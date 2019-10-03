Mike Pompeo-Jaishankar discuss strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a range of issues including growing strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir and global issues of concern, the State Department said.

Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday.

A readout of the meeting by the State Department was issued two days later.

The two leaders "discussed a range of issues, including the growing US-India strategic relationship, developments in Kashmir, and global issues of concern", the State Department said.