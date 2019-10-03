App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mike Pompeo-Jaishankar discuss strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir

Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday.

PTI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a range of issues including growing strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir and global issues of concern, the State Department said.

A readout of the meeting by the State Department was issued two days later.

The two leaders "discussed a range of issues, including the growing US-India strategic relationship, developments in Kashmir, and global issues of concern", the State Department said.

"They also discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly last week,” said a readout of their meeting.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 08:31 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

