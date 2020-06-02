App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

Of the 3,872 confirmed cases in the state, 2,743 are migrants who have returned after May 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Migrants returning to Bihar will not be registered or quarantined, according to a decision taken by the state government, The Indian Express has reported.

Those migrants who have returned to the state till June 1 have been registered and quarantined. Nearly 13 lakh migrants have been quarantined in over 5,000 centres so far in Bihar.

These centres are set to close after June 15, when the 14-day quarantine of the last batch of registered migrants ends.

Close

Thermal screening at railway stations will also be discontinued, although every station is supposed to have a medical desk to help unwell patients receive treatment.

related news

The move comes at a time when a majority of migrants returning to Bihar have tested positive. Of the 3,872 confirmed cases in the state, 2,743 are migrants who have returned after May 3.

Of the 2,743 cases, the maximum were migrants returning from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana.

Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary, Bihar Disaster Management Authority told the newspaper, “We have carried out the biggest-ever evacuation exercise by bringing back over 30 lakh migrants. We are closing registration on Monday evening. In any case, maximum people have returned.”

Amrit, however clarified, that door-to-door health monitoring will continue and that medical facilities would remain the same in primary health centres and Level I and Level II hospitals.

Emphasizing that home quarantine is the best quarantine, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Yet, we have run quarantine centres giving migrants all kinds of facilities, including reimbursement of train and bus fare and necessary items kit worth Rs 1,000.”

Opposition parties have slammed the government’s decision to shut centres when infection is on the rise.

While Congress secretary Chandan Yadav said migrants coming from “danger zones” would mingle with the population and “further threaten to spread infection”, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav intensified his attack saying the NDA government is eyeing polls in Bihar.

“The BJP is planning a digital rally on June 9. This alone shows the insensitivity of the state government,” Yadav said.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Bihar #coronavirus #India #migrant workers

