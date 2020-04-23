App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Migrant workers stuck at various state borders be permitted to return home: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Congress leader has been raising the issue of migrant labours stranded at different places and has called upon the central government to help them reach their homes besides providing them food.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded that migrant workers stuck at various state borders due to the lockdown be permitted to return to their native places after due testing and precautions. She also said compassion was the key to fight COVID-19 and not hostility towards the victims of coronavirus.

"As times pass, we need to permit migrant workers to return home after due testing and precautions," Priyanka Gandhi said addressing the Congress Working Committee meeting through video-conferencing.

The Congress leader has been raising the issue of migrant labours stranded at different places and has called upon the central government to help them reach their homes besides providing them food.

She has also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to make arrangements for bringing back migrant labourers from the state stuck at other states.

Thousands of migrant workers remain stranded at different state borders after their attempts to reach homes during the lockdown were not successful.

There have been law and order issues at certain places as many of them turned up at bus and railway stations in their bid to reach their respective homes.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #migrant workers #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

