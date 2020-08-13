Migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh may get life, medical, accidental death insurance

In a bid to help migrant workers, the Uttar Pradesh government is working to provide them life, medical and accidental death insurance cover.

The step comes in line with the objective of the Migration Commission of providing social security cover to workers under the unorganised sector after the state witnessed the return of more than 35 lakh migrants amid the coronavirus induced lockdown, says a report by The Economic Times.

According to the report, the state government is discussing the matter with insurance companies. The state has asked them to explore whether they can rework premium requirements under the existing Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to cover nearly 40 million workers in the unorganised sector, said the report citing a senior government official in the labour department.

For medical insurance, the state may extend the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to those who are not already covered under it, the official told the publication.

Street vendors and rickshaw pullers will also come under this, said the official.

The state is looking to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh to the worker's kin in case of his death during an accident, as per the report.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, in May, directed officials that migrant workers be given insurance so that their life is secured.

UP already has 16 schemes under the Building and other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act, which include medical insurance and pension in case of death or disability of the beneficiary. About 20 lakh people are registered under the act that seeks to protect the interests of construction workers, the report suggested.

However, the planned social security steps will be different from the schemes under the BOCW Act, it added.