Last Updated : May 27, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Migrant crisis: In heart-wrenching video, toddler tries to wake dead mother at Bihar railway station

The mother was heading to Kathiar along with her two children, sister and sister's husband, the Railway Ministry said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a heart-wrenching video circulating on social media, and reported by news channels, a child is seen playing and trying to wake his dead mother as she lies on a platform at a station in Bihar.

According to a report by NDTV, the mother died of hunger, heat and dehydration moments before.

The report states that the video is from Muzaffarpur station of Bihar, where the 23-year-old mother had arrived in a Shramik Special train from Gujarat. These special trains have been started by the government for transport of migrants to their home states.

The same station also witnessed the death of a two-year-old, who had arrived from Delhi along with his family but had passed away due to heat and inadequate food.

According to the news channel, the Railway Ministry said the woman had died on the train and the family was asked to get off at Muzaffarpur station after that. She was heading to Kathiar along with her two children, sister and sister's husband, the ministry said.

Several parts of north and west India have been experiencing heat wave with temperatures touching 50 degrees Celcius in states like Rajasthan.

Please note: We have not added the video to this story due to its sensitive nature.

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #migrants

