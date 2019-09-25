App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MiG 21 trainer aircraft crashes in Gwalior, both pilots eject safely

Both pilots, a Group Captain and a Squadron Leader, managed to eject safely

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

A Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG 21 trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Gwalior airbase in Madhya Pradesh on September 25.

Both pilots, a Group Captain and a Squadron Leader, managed to eject safely.

The aircraft was on a routine mission and crashed around 10 am, sources told news agency PTI.

Close

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, they told PTI.

(To be updated)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #IAF #India #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.