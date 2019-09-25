MiG 21 trainer aircraft crashes in Gwalior, both pilots eject safely

A Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG 21 trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Gwalior airbase in Madhya Pradesh on September 25.

Both pilots, a Group Captain and a Squadron Leader, managed to eject safely.

The aircraft was on a routine mission and crashed around 10 am, sources told news agency PTI.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, they told PTI.