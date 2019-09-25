MiG 21 trainer aircraft crashes in Gwalior, both pilots eject safely

Both pilots, a Group Captain and a Squadron Leader, managed to eject safely
A Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG 21 trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Gwalior airbase in Madhya Pradesh on September 25.
Both pilots, a Group Captain and a Squadron Leader, managed to eject safely.
The aircraft was on a routine mission and crashed around 10 am, sources told news agency PTI.
The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, they told PTI.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 11:23 am